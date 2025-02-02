Northview NJROTC Cadets Undergo Inspection (With Gallery)
February 6, 2025
Northview High School’s NJROTC Annual Inspection was held Wednesday at the school, with cadets undergoing face-to-face scrutiny with retired Marine captain.
The inspection was conducted by C Capt. Regan Kieff, USMS (Ret). Capt. Kieff went face to face with the cadets, asking them questions about their NJROTC experience.
The day’s events began with a command brief and included drill and personnel inspections, exhibition teams, and a pass in review.
Several cadets were promoted and received awards:
Promoted to E-3
- Antonio King
- Aliyah Reed
- Ja’keriyah Deonja Jacobs
Promoted to E-4
- Trinity Bryan
- David Edwards
- Eli Wiggins
- Lauren Stinson
- Brandon Stinson
- Wyatt Mooney
- Ryan Martin
- India Lyons
- Nicholas Long
- Logan Jordan
Promoted to E-5
- Hector Fernandez
- Camden Borelli
- Makennah Kimbrel
Promoted to E-6
- Brandon Odom
Promoted to E-8
- Asher Creighton
- Nicholas Kahalley
- Hayden Gipson
- Alexis Strength
- Mason Bodiker
- Xyria Martin
- Kaiden Hall
Exemplary Appearance Awardees
- Chase Smith
- Lauren Stinson
- Brandon Stinson
- Camden Borelli
- Rozalynne Mathis
- Asher Creighton
- Hayden Gipson
