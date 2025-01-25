Today Is The Last Day For Special Primary Early Voting

Today is the final day of early voting in the special election primary in the race for the Congressional seat previously held by Matt Gaetz.

Early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Eligible voters may choose any one of the seven available locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Special primary election day will be Tuesday, January 28. The winner will advance to the special election on April 1.

Three Early Vote locations that were open during the 2024 Election Cycle are not open for the 2025 Special Primary Election. Those three locations are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.