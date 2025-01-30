Three Atmore Residents Charged, One Wanted, For Brewton Attempted Murder

January 30, 2025

Three Atmore residents have been charged and a fourth is wanted on attempted murder charges after shots were fired into a home in Brewton.

About 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Brewton Police department responded after several shots were fired into an occupied home in the 1300 block of Sowell Road. There were no injuries.

Brewton PD attempted to stop a vehicle that fled from the scene. After a pursuit, four suspects were detained, and police later obtained warrants for their arrests.

The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Shakera Nicholson was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and attempting to elude. Jalen Martin, 22, and Ahmad Daily, 24, were arrested in Atmore Wednesday by U.S. Marshals on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Scottie McNeal, is wanted on outstanding warrants for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 