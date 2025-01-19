Sunny Sunday With Falling Temps; About 20 Sunday Night; Snow By Tuesday

January 19, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 40 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before noon, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. High near 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

