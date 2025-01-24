Sunny, Middle 40s For Friday; Friday Night Back In Low 20s

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.