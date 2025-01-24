Sunny, Middle 40s For Friday; Friday Night Back In Low 20s

January 24, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.  Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 