Rustic Rooster: Deli And Market Planned For Highway 97 In Davisville

The owners of a planned deli, market and shop in Davisville have filed plans with the Escambia County Development Review Committee for their business.

The Rustic Rooster will be located at 10251 Highway 97, near the Davisville Community Center. The building was previously used for retail and as a restaurant.

According to a handwritten letter filed with the application, owners Dave and Carla Carlson, “Rustic Rooster will opening as a deli and small market and antique store”.

“We are rebranding what the previous use was and to bring back life to the beautiful building in the community,” the letter states. “We have cleaned and updated the interior and exterior to beautify the property.”

The 4,243 square foot building is located on 1.83 acres. Application materials show parking in the front and rear of the building.

The application is set for a January 15 pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Pictured: The Rustic Rooster in Walnut Hill as seen Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.