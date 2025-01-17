Rain Friday Night, Saturday; Possible Snow, Freezing Rain Next Week

January 17, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Temperature falling to near 52 by 9pm, then rising to around 60 during the remainder of the night. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

