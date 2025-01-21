Need A Cold Weather Shelter?

January 21, 2025

There are no public cold weather shelters in North Escambia, but there are shelters available to Escambia County residents in Pensacola to provide relief from frigid temperatures.

Escambia County (FL):

  • Waterfront Rescue Mission
    • Men and women
    • Open 24 hours, with expanded capacity and no charge during cold weather events
    • 348 W. Herman St., Pensacola
  • REAP Max-Well Respite Center
    • Women with children
    • Open daily, with expanded capacity during cold weather events
    • Intake is from 4-6 p.m. (after 6 p.m. if accompanied by law enforcement)
    • 2200 N. Palafox St., Pensacola
  • My Father’s Vineyard
    • Men and women (no children)
    • Intake is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (must leave by 7 a.m., with ECAT providing free transportation to Waterfront starting at 7 a.m.)
    • Open Sunday, Jan. 19 through Wednesday night (Jan. 22), with operations continuing if temperatures continue to be 32 degrees or below
    • 7895 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola

Escambia County Area Transit will provide free transportation between My Father’s Vineyard and Waterfront Rescue Mission, which allows those seeking shelter to easily travel between the overnight shelter at the church and the designated warming center at Waterfront Rescue.

Through the county’s cold weather sheltering plan, Waterfront Rescue Mission is the central receiving point for anyone in need of emergency shelter when the temperature drops to 40 degrees or less. Waterfront then coordinates with other partner agencies to ensure anyone needing cold weather shelter can be accommodated.

Escambia County (AL):

  • Restoration House of Atmore, 1010 East Nashville Avenue.
    • Shelter will be open, Florida residents are welcome.

Santa Rosa County:

  • Ferris Hill Baptist Church
    • Intake from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (After 8:30 if accompanied by law enforcement)
    • 6848 Chaffin St., Milton.

