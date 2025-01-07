James Earl Sermons

James Earl Sermons, known as “Jim” to his family and friends, was born on July 30, 1942. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 4, 2025, after a brief battle with renal cancer. Jim was a graduate of Tate High School. He was a member of Celebration Church of Saraland. Jim was an entrepreneur, with an eye for detail which he used to remodel and restore homes. Jim enjoyed visiting the beaches of Mississippi and mountains of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John William and Nellie Katherine Summerlin Sermons; his brothers, Gerald Sermons and Donald Sermons; his best friend and brother-in-law, Robert Edwin Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Sermons, of 39 years. Together, they share a daughter, Victoria Sermons Buford (Jonathan) of Prattville, AL and grandson, Deacon Buford. “Pawpaw” and Deacon share the sweetest bond. Jim is also survived by two other children, Damon Andrew and Ivy Burleson; his sister, Margaret Miller as well as several other grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wesley Hall officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Terry Miller, Billy Miller, Wayne Faircloth, Bryon Cook, Josh Hall, Keith Morgan, Terry Pritchett, Gary Bryan, and Carl Warren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Bovee, Vincent Glozier, Robert Talmadge and Jerry Mason.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until service time of noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.