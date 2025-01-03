Homicide Investigation Continues After Man Shot Near Pine Meadow Elementary

A homicide investigation is continuing after a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in not far from Pine Meadow Elementary School.

The adult male was shot about 11:45 p.m. outside a home on Tommy Street, just off Cove Avenue. The man was transported to any area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Additional details have not been released.

File photo.