Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Jan. 5 through Thursday, Jan. 9, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as crews perform milling and paving operations.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

Sunday, Jan. 5 through Thursday, Jan. 9, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the I-10 eastbound outside travel lane will be closed intermittently between mile markers 8 and 10 as crews place barrier wall. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Jan. 5 through Thursday, Jan. 9, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – The westbound travel lanes of the U.S. 90 bridge over Simpson River will be temporarily shifted the week of Sunday, Jan. 5, to allow crews to complete guardrail installation and shoulder work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

– The westbound travel lanes of the U.S. 90 bridge over Simpson River will be temporarily shifted the week of Sunday, Jan. 5, to allow crews to complete guardrail installation and shoulder work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, motorists will encounter a new traffic configuration on S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) as lanes will be shifted slightly west to allow the contractor to perform permanent widening activities on the east side of the roadway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.