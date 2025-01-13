Gordon Eugene Everette

Gordon Eugene Everette was born in Atmore, AL on November 28, 1932 to the late Jessie Earl Everette, Sr. and Georgia Mae Turberville Everette. He attended Rachel Patterson Elementary School and Escambia County High School. He was a member of the Alabama National Guard and was mobilized during the Korean War while a senior in high school. He completed high school when he was discharged.

Gordon farmed for several years, then began work at Monsanto (formerly Chemstrand) in Pensacola, FL. He worked there for 31 years and lost an eye in an industrial accident while working there. He served 14 years on the Supervisory Committee of the Monsanto Credit Union. After retirement from Monsanto, he began work for the State Department of Corrections at Fountain Correctional Institute. He worked there for eleven years, retiring in 1998. He worked seven years for the Atmore Police Department as maintenance man.

He has been active in Woodmen Life (formerly Woodmen of the World) for many years, serving the local chapter as President, then Treasurer. He was State Jurisdictional President of Woodmen from 1991-1993. He enjoyed several years as a Gideon and loved speaking in churches until he lost his hearing and had to give it up. Gordon became a Christian at a young age and has been active throughout his life in Baptist Churches. Since moving to Daphne, AL several years ago he has been very active in Eastern Shore Baptist Church. His activity declined when he lost his eyesight in February 2018.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jettie L. Gulsby Everette, his daughters, Susan. E. (Gene) Fischer, of Bella Vista, AR, Melanie E. (Ken) Whitaker, of Marietta, GA, and son, Charles. E. (Gene), (Dawn) Everette of Fairhope, AL, six grandchildren, Ashley Vinson (Brian), Carter Fischer, Leslie Keith (Blake), Brian Whitaker (Robin), Kristie Freeman (Taylor), and Hali Everette, and seven great-grandchildren, Abbie, Libby, Tanner, Hunter Vinson, Walker Keith, Eden and Morrison Freeman.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was pre-deceased by his son, Gordon Michael Everette, sisters, Ouida Callender, Bobbie Spain, Alma Miles, and brothers, Joseph P. Everette, Williard O. Everette, Smith Everette, Jessie Earl Everette, Jr., and Grover Everette.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Dr. Stuart Davidson, and Rev. Jerry Caylor officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brian Whitaker, grand-sons-in-law, Brian Vinson, Blake Keith, Taylor Freeman, nephew, Scott Everette, and Tommy Kirksey.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Gordon E. Everette to the charity of your choice or Eastern Shore Baptist Church, PO Box 128, Daphne, AL 36526.