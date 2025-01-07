Frances Marie Pate

January 7, 2025

Frances Marie Pate, 84, of Robertsdale, AL passed away December 23, 2024.

She was born March 4, 1940, in Pensacola, FL to Charley and Adelia Smith.

Frances graduated from Tate High School, then went on to work for the Escambia County School Board, as a bus driver until she retired. She attended 3 Rivers Church in Seminole, AL.

She is preceded in death by husband, WH Pate; daughters, Jewell Lee Fretwell, Vickie Lynn Fretwell, and Pamlar Jean Perez; sister, Charolette Salzar.

Frances is survived by daughters, Frances Lavell Watson, Laura Ann Carter, and Susan Elaine Fretwell; sisters, Debra Paulk Castler, Glenda Ruston, and Patricia Pudsey.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. January 13, 2024, at Whitmire Cemetery. The reception will follow at 3 Rivers Church in Seminole, AL immediately after.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her niece, Tracy Colasono; for helping take care of her while she was homebound. She had a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren she left behind.

