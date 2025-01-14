Flomaton Hiring New Town Clerk After Current Clerk Departs For Century

January 14, 2025

The Town of Flomaton is searching for a new town clerk after their current clerk was hired away by the Town of Century.

Century voted last week to hire Carrie Moore, who has worked as the Flomaton town clerk since April 2021.

According to a job posting, durite for Flomaton’s next clerk will include municipal clerk, utility billing, municipal treasurer, cash receipting & account receivables/payables, general ledger, budget, payroll, banking, and deposits. The job is Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with some evening meetings.

Applications are being accepted at Flomaton Town Hall, 2125 Ringold Street through January 17. A salary range for the position was not posted.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 