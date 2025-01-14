Flomaton Hiring New Town Clerk After Current Clerk Departs For Century

The Town of Flomaton is searching for a new town clerk after their current clerk was hired away by the Town of Century.

Century voted last week to hire Carrie Moore, who has worked as the Flomaton town clerk since April 2021.

According to a job posting, durite for Flomaton’s next clerk will include municipal clerk, utility billing, municipal treasurer, cash receipting & account receivables/payables, general ledger, budget, payroll, banking, and deposits. The job is Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with some evening meetings.

Applications are being accepted at Flomaton Town Hall, 2125 Ringold Street through January 17. A salary range for the position was not posted.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.