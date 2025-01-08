Century Once Again Hires Town Clerk Away From Flomaton, Hires Billing Clerk

The Town of Century has once again hired a town clerk away from nearby Flomaton, and they have hired a new utility billing clerk.

The council voted to hire Carrie Moore as town clerk and Courtney Benson as the utility billing clerk.

Town Clerk

The town council voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to hire Carrie Moore (pictured top) as Century town clerk. The position has been vacant since Leslie Howington took a leave of absence in mid-April before resigning in May for medical reasons.

The annual starting salary for the position is $76,000.

Tuesday was the second time the council has voted to hire Moore; they approved her as town clerk in September 2024. She later turned down the job and remained in Flomaton.

Moore has served as town clerk in Flomaton for the last three years. She previously worked with the City of Evergreen from 2015 until going to work in Flomaton in April 2021. She is a Certified Municipal Clerk and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Troy University and is working on her MBA from Troy.

Utility Billing Clerk

The council also voted to hire Courtney Benson as utility billing clerk, filling a position that became vacant with an employee resignation several months ago.

The starting salary for the position is $16 per hour.

Benson (pictured left) has been employed as a data entry specialist at United Bank in Atmore since 2022. She previously worked as referral specialist at Community Health Northwest Florida in Century for about five years after about 12 years as an administrative assistant at Corizon in Atmore. A Northview High School graduate, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Walden University and an associate degree from Pensacola Junior College.

Background information on the new hires is according to their resumes and/or applications filed with the Town of Century.

