Firefighters Respond To Reported House Fire In Century

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire in Century Wednesday night.

The fire on George Avenue was reported about 6:47 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a burnt pot on a stove and smoke filling the interior. There was no significant damage.

An adult male was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS but not transported to the hospital.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.