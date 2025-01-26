Erlene McCall Pugh

January 26, 2025

Erlene McCall Pugh, age 96, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on January 23, 2025, in Pensacola, FL. She was born on October 14, 1928, in Atmore, AL to Thomas and Dora Lucille Walker McCall. Erlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold L. Pugh; her grandson, Shawn W. Pugh and her siblings, Wildon Wayne McCall, CWO James Edward McCall and Calvin R. McCall.

Erlene is survived by her children, Donald L. (Donna) Pugh of Cantonment, FL, Darryl (Concha) Pugh of Canton, GA and Connie (Steven) Hart of Oak Grove, FL; her sister, Norman Jean Taylor of Monroeville, AL; her grandchildren, Jennifer Nolan, David Pugh, Rachel Losier, Brian Hart, Denise Bushaw, and Daniel Hart and her eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Terry officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 