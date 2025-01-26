Erlene McCall Pugh

Erlene McCall Pugh, age 96, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on January 23, 2025, in Pensacola, FL. She was born on October 14, 1928, in Atmore, AL to Thomas and Dora Lucille Walker McCall. Erlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold L. Pugh; her grandson, Shawn W. Pugh and her siblings, Wildon Wayne McCall, CWO James Edward McCall and Calvin R. McCall.

Erlene is survived by her children, Donald L. (Donna) Pugh of Cantonment, FL, Darryl (Concha) Pugh of Canton, GA and Connie (Steven) Hart of Oak Grove, FL; her sister, Norman Jean Taylor of Monroeville, AL; her grandchildren, Jennifer Nolan, David Pugh, Rachel Losier, Brian Hart, Denise Bushaw, and Daniel Hart and her eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Terry officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.