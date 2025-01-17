EREC Plans Power Outage For Wallace Substation In North Santa Rosa Beginning Tonight

January 17, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) has announced a scheduled power outage for late Friday night into early Saturday morning, impacting customers in parts of northern Santa Rosa County.

The outage is set to begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to last approximately four hours, with a projected end time of 4 a.m. on Saturday. It will impact cooperative customers served by the Wallace substation (depicted on the map in blue, click to enlarge.). This includes customers along and near portions of Willard Norris Road, Chumuckla Highway, Tidwell Road, and Quintette Road.

“We will be reconnecting service from the portable substation to the new Wallace substation. The same members that were affected during our first planned outage in August will be affected during this outage. We apologize for the inconvenience,” EREC said.

Graphic for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 