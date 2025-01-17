EREC Plans Power Outage For Wallace Substation In North Santa Rosa Beginning Tonight

Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) has announced a scheduled power outage for late Friday night into early Saturday morning, impacting customers in parts of northern Santa Rosa County.

The outage is set to begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to last approximately four hours, with a projected end time of 4 a.m. on Saturday. It will impact cooperative customers served by the Wallace substation (depicted on the map in blue, click to enlarge.). This includes customers along and near portions of Willard Norris Road, Chumuckla Highway, Tidwell Road, and Quintette Road.

“We will be reconnecting service from the portable substation to the new Wallace substation. The same members that were affected during our first planned outage in August will be affected during this outage. We apologize for the inconvenience,” EREC said.

Graphic for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.