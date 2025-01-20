ECUA Trash Pick Up Delayed By One Day

January 20, 2025

Here is the ECUA sanitation information to know:

ECUA

  • ECUA Sanitation collections will be delayed by one day. Tuesday’s collections will occur on Wednesday, with all subsequent collections running one day later throughout the week. Friday’s collections will be completed on Saturday.
  • ECUA offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21. Additionally, the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting scheduled for that day has been canceled.

