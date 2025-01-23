ECUA Further Delays Some Pick Ups, Cancels North Escambia Collections

ECUA has updated their collection schedule based upon winter conditions, and that means no pick up this week for some locations.

Sanitation collection services will resume on Friday, January 24. Due to the impact of the recent winter weather, road conditions, and limited landfill operations, collection schedules have been adjusted as follows:

Wednesday collections will resume on Friday.

Thursday collections will take place on Saturday.

Friday collections will take place on Sunday.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s collections will resume as normal next week. Tuesday’s North Escambia route (pictured in yellow below), which covers the northern park of the count, was deferred for safety reasons until next week as many roads in the northern portion of the county may still be impassable.

Pictured: ECUA cans await pickup on Tuesday on North Highway 99 in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.