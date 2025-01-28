ECUA Doubling Up Trash Collection For Tuesday Routes Missed Due to Snowstorm

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is stepping up their collection efforts for sanitation customers on their Tuesday routes, which was canceled last week due to our historic snowstorm.

“Our Tuesday route was not collected at all last week,” ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody said in an email Monday afternoon. “We recognize that created some difficulties for customers who, as a result, will have more trash than can fit in the ECUA cans they possess”

“Knowing that we are picking up two-weeks’ worth of trash on the January 28th routes, we are committed to pick up everything you bring to the curb that would normally go into an ECUA trash can,” Woody said.

ECUA will operate two trucks on each route Tuesday — the normal automated truck got cans plus a rear-loader truck that staff on the back of truck that will manually pick up any additional plastic bags s of trash set out beside the ECUA can, or small items that might have otherwise gone into the trash can.

“We are going old school with personnel riding the back of the extra trucks to pick up those extra bags,” ECUA District 5 representative Kevin Stephens said.

There are exceptions to the extra collection for the Tuesday collection customers (map below):

Larger, bulk waste items (e.g. furniture, white goods, mattresses, other large items) still need to be scheduled for pick-up by either using the Recycle Coach app or calling Customer Service at (850) 476-0480. They need to be scheduled because we use a different type of collection vehicle for large, bulk-waste items.

Loose items need to be in either a plastic trash sack or another container.

Picking up items outside of the ECUA container is being done only on our January 28th routes because they were missed last week due to the snow-storm. On all other dates, trash collection is limited to what will fit inside the ECUA can

As a result of last week’s record-breaking snowstorm, the Perdido Landfill was closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The reopened on Friday and agreed to open on Saturday and Sunday for the ECUA to operate. That allowed ECUA to collect Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes last week.

Pictured: ECUA cans await pickup on Tuesday, January 21 on North Highway 99 in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.