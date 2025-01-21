Early Voting Sites Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

January 21, 2025

All early votings sites in Escambia County are closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the winter weather.

The seven early voting locations will reopen Thursday, January 23 through Saturday, January 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting sites are:

  • Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
  • Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
  • Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
  • Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Eligible voters may choose any one of the seven available locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Three Early Vote locations that were open during the 2024 Election Cycle will not be open for the 2025 Special Primary Election. Those three locations are:

  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Pensacola
  • Brownsville Community Center

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election.

Pictured: Early voting at the Molino Community Center during the 2024 election cycle. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge

