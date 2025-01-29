Derek Rice

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Derek Rice, age 46, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, nephew, brother, and friend, who left us far too soon. Derek passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2025, surrounded by his wife and children.

Derek was born on May 3rd, 1978, in Flomaton, Alabama. He resided in his hometown of Century, Florida where he played football and many other sports in his youth and was in the first graduating class of Northview High School (1996). Derek previously served on the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park Board of Directors and the Northview Chiefs Quarterback Club. He lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family. Derek was a devoted husband to Casey for 15 years, a proud father to Chandler, Braiden, Adam, Mary, Madison, and Cooper, and a proud Paw Paw to Margo and Avery.

Derek was an avid Auburn Tigers and WWE fan which brought him joy and created lasting memories with his family. He was known for his quick wit, love for sports, and humor which left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family—whether it was cheering at his children’s games and events, card games with friends, sharing stories of his children and grandchildren, attending Auburn games, or simply enjoying time at home. His legacy of love and strength will continue to guide those he leaves behind.

Derek is survived by his wife, Casey (Peterson) Rice, his children, Chandler (Maria) Rice, Braiden Rice, Adam Peterson, Mary (Anijah) Stewart, Madison Rice, and Cooper Rice, his grandchildren, Margo Rice and Avery Rice, his sister, Whitney (Tim) Dunsford, neices, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Derek was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marilyn Rice, and grandparents, Willie and Geraldine Davis.

A celebration of Derek’s life will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church in Bratt, Florida at 11am. Flowers can be delivered directly to the church located at 5410 Hwy 99, Century, FL 32535. Donations can be made as well, to assist with final expenses. It was at Derek’s request for the service to be casual for those that attend to celebrate his life. Auburn attire is encouraged.

Though his time with us was far too brief, Derek’s impact on the lives of those he loved is eternal. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew him…until we meet again.