Congressional Special Primary Early Voting Opens in Under Two Weeks

Early voting begins in just under two weeks for the special Republican primary election for the Florida 1st Congressional District seat vacated by Matt Gaetz.

One week early voting will open on fSaturday, January 18.

The January 28 primary will be open only to Republicans – the complete field includes 10 Republicans, a Democrat, one candidate without party affiliation and four write-in candidates. With one candidate and no challenger, the primary will not be open to Democratic voters.

The Century, UWF and Brownsville early voting sites will not be open this January. The three sites had the lowest turnout last March with a combined total of 318 early voters for this year’s presidential preference primary at a cost of $17,000.

Early voting will be January 18-25 at the following locations in Escambia County:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

All vote-by-mail requests will expire at the end of the year. Anyone wishing to vote-by-mail must submit a new request.

The general election will be April 1.