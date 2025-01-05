Cold Front Bringing Rain, Then Frigid Freezing Weather
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 47. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
