Cold Front Bringing Rain, Then Frigid Freezing Weather

January 5, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 47. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

