Cantonment Highway 29 Crash Claims Life

A Monday night crash claimed the life of one person in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. on Highway 29 just south of Tate Road, near Anytime Fitness.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Escambia County EMS, the Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

