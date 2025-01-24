Atmore Man Crawls Out of Trunk, Arrested on Drug Charges in Grocery Parking Lot

January 24, 2025

An Atmore man arrested on drug charges after crawling out of a vehicle trunk in the parking lot of Atmore grocery store.

Atmore Police Department officers responded to Ramey’s on Church Street after a citizen noticed someone in the trunk of a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find suspected narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle.

“Just before the officers began a probable cause search of the vehicle, the person in the trunk pushed the back seat down and began crawling out of the trunk,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Randy Weeks, 42, was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed several grams of methamphetamine, kratom, clonazepam, alprazolam, and items used to ingest narcotics.

Weeks was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 