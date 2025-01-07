Another Cold Day Tuesday, Freezing Again Tuesday Night

January 7, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Rain. High near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

