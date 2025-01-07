Another Cold Day Tuesday, Freezing Again Tuesday Night
January 7, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Rain. High near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
