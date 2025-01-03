State Ag Boss Launches Loan Program For Florida Farmers Impacted By Winter Storm

Tuesday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that Florida farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by the recent winter storm can now apply for interest-free loans through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program. Eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers can use loans to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property — including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings — and remove debris. Commissioner Wilton Simpson will advocate for additional funding for the program during the upcoming legislative session.

“Delivering immediate support to agricultural producers impacted by the recent winter storm, like our nursery growers in North Florida who were hit especially hard, is a critical first step to get them back on their feet,” said Simpson. “The Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program provides a start with immediate financial relief, ensuring that Florida’s farmers and ranchers begin to rebuild their buildings and infrastructure.”

The winter storm, which brought successive hard freezes and the heaviest snowfall in the state’s history, primarily impacted growers and producers in North Florida. Impacted producers are encouraged to take photos of any property damage sustained from the winter storm and to save all receipts for recovery efforts and supplies. Specific details on the application process are available on the program’s webpage.

Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program

Interest-free loans up to $500,000 for eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers that have experienced damage or destruction from the winter storm.

Loans may be used to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property, including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings, or to remove vegetative debris.

Interested producers can learn more or apply here.

Producers who were previously awarded funds for damages sustained from recent hurricanes may be eligible to apply for damage sustained from this disaster. An applicant may not receive more than one loan per storm, more than two loans per year, or more than five loans in any three years.

Pictured: A John Deere tractor sits in a snowy field in Davisville on January 21. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.