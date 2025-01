10,000 Pound Food Distribution Tuesday Afternoon In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a 10,000 pound food distribution on Tuesday, January 21 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

The event will start at 3 p.m. Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street. Must have an identification to receive food.

Organizers say the event will go on rain, shine or freezing cold.

