Woodroe Ivey Neese

Woodroe Ivey Neese, 88 of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2024, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born February 11, 1936, in Brewton Alabama. He graduated from Flomaton High School in 1955. He met his wife, Annis, when she was twelve and he was fifteen. They were married on June 10, 1956, at Halls Creek Baptist Church. They moved to Pensacola, Florida where he and Seldon Pierce started Walnut Avenue Baptist Church. Together Woodroe and Annis raised their four children, Tony, Don, Mike, and Carol. Woodroe worked at Western Auto, Pensacola Hardware, NAS, and American Cyanamid. After he retired from Cyanamid, he started Neese Auto Salvage in 1980, where he discovered his passion for running the wrecker service for the FHP. His adventurous spirit led him to many hobbies such as piloting his Cessna, taking fishing excursions in the Guppy, and hunting.

Woodroe was a faithful member of Grace Valley Baptist Church.

He is proceeded in death by his son Tony, his parents, Ivy and Ola Neese, and his sister, Patricia Neese.

He is survived by his wife, Annis Neese, brother Joe (Mickey) Neese, two sons Don (Tina) Neese, Mike (Tracee) Neese and one daughter, Carol (Jamie) Parker.

Six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice and a special thank you to Evelyn for the care given over the past 6 months.

Visitation will be held Monday December 9, 2024, 10am-11am with service immediately following at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.