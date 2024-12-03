Woman Using Walker To Cross Highway 29 Is Struck And Killed

A 58-year-old Escambia County woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Highway 29 Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing Highway 29 using her walker. She was struck mid-block near Carolyn Way about 5:15 by a 2013 Lexus driven by a 63-year-old Escambia County woman.

The Lexus driver was not injured. The woman with the walker was transported to an area hospital where she later died.