The Bald Eagle Is Now The Official U.S. Bird Of The U.S; And Yes, They Do Live In North Escambia

The bald eagle is now officially the national bird of the United States after President Joe Biden signed law bestowing the honor on the national bird. And they do live in North Escambia.

The bald eagle has been a national emblem and used on the great seal since 1782. But it was never officially made the national bird. The bald eagle was removed from the USFWS endangered species list and the FWC imperiled species list in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The bald eagle continues to be protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, with an estimated 1,500 nesting pairs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC has monitored the population of nesting bald eagles in Florida since 1972.

FWC’s documentation does not show any eagle nests in northern Escambia County. However, eagles are frequently spotted here, especially around Walnut Hill (pictured first below). Just over a decade ago, a one-year old rehabilitated bald eagle was released back into the wild near Walnut Hill by the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida (pictured second below).

Earlier this year, the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Southeastern Raptor Center brought bald eagle Spirit to Ernest Ward Middle School — home of the Eagles mascot (pictured top, inset and bottom). Spirit was the pre-game flight eagle at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University for nearly 20 years.

For more NorthEscambia.com eagle photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.