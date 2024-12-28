Single Ticket Sold In California Wins $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

One ticket matched all the numbers in the $1.22 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night. The ticket was sold in California, the first jackpot winner since September 10.

A lump sum payout for the drawing is estimated at $549.7 million.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, with Mega Ball 6.

The December 31 drawing will be worth as estimated $20 million.