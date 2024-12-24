Reminder: Santa And Mrs. Claus On A Fire Truck This Morning In Century, Byrneville

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a last minute trip through Century and Byrneville on Tuesday morning, December 24, with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here. Once the map loads, click on the description to expand the entire route.

The trip begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and in front of the college on Hecker Road.

File photos.