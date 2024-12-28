Rain And Storms, Some Possibly Severe, For Saturday And Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm therwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.