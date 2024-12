Photo Gallery: Hundreds Attend Flomaton Christmas Parade

Hundreds of people lined the streets for the annual Flomaton Christmas Parade Saturday morning.

The parade featured dozens of entrées from the Flomaton area and North Escambia, the Flomaton Highway School band, area fire departments, church floats and, of course, Santa Claus.

