Photo Gallery: Beulah Christmas Parade

Crowds lined miles of roadways around Beulah Saturday afternoon for the annual Beulah Christmas Parade.

Parade goers enjoyed plenty of throws and entries that included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Beulah Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Rep. Michelle Salzman, several churches and community organizations, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.