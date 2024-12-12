Paul Franklin Cascone

Paul Franklin Cascone, 73, passed away on December 8, 2024, after a long and valiant fight with cancer.

Paul was born in Pensacola Florida on October, 19, 1951 to Joseph Franklin and Betty Ruth (Shipman) Cascone.

He was baptized, confirmed, and was a childhood member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Pensacola.

Paul was educated in Pensacola, graduating from Escambia High School and Pensacola Junior College with a degree in drafting. He was employed with several area building contractors before securing his career at St. Regis Paper company, a.k.a. Champion International/International Paper. Paul was employed at IP, from 1977 until his retirement in 2017. He attained a supervisory position and also served in several union positions including President of his local union.

Paul loved the outdoors. In his teen years, he was an avid surfer after which he became a steadfast bass fisherman and deer hunter. He was quite the marksman both in archery and a variety of firearms. Rest assured, he was in his tree stand on opening day of hunting season annually. Paul also loved deep sea fishing. His dream of owning a large gulf worthy vessel came to fruition in recent years. He loved trolling the gulf for anything that would bite a hook. Paul was also an accomplished craftsman. He had his own shop, built his own boat house and was always improving/renovating his home or his children’s homes. There was always a project in the works.

Paul’s greatest accomplishment however, was his family. Paul and Cindy were married on November 28, 1974. Paul and Cindy raised three children whom he loved dearly. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated with his family on Thanksgiving Day.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Betty Cascone, and his beloved sister Betty Jo Etheridge.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years, Cindy.

He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Scott Enfinger of Prattville, AL, his son Joe of Pensacola, his son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Catherine of Pensacola. His grandchildren and the joy of his life, Ethan Enfinger of Prattville, AL, Dayton Cascone, Cooper Cascone, Olivia Cascone and Kaylee Cascone, all of Pensacola. First cousins Cathy Villar and Ed Villar of Pensacola whom Paul considered siblings, as well as countless friends and family who loved him dearly.

All guests are invited to join the family for lunch after the funeral in the reception hall at Faith Chapel North.

Entombment service will be held after the luncheon at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 7433 Pine Forest Road Pensacola, FL.

Pallbearers will be Bob Dunn, Lee Dunn, Ron Riley, Bryan Etheridge, Owen Pierce, and Joshua Hornsby.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Etheridge, Mickey Hornsby, Jody Villar, Robert Pappas, David Hargrave, and Steve Palmer.

Memorials may be made in Paul’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or American Cancer Society.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to: Dr. Syed Jafri, staff, and Kristi, nurse navigator; Vitas Hospice home healthcare, all caregivers especially Kylie; and Vitas inpatient care.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.