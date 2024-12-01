Mary McCurdy Andrews

Mary McCurdy Andrews, 89, of Century, FL, passed away on November 23, 2024, in a care facility in Century, FL. She was born on August 22, 1935 in Century, FL, to Harold Hayes McCurdy and Eva Mae McCurdy, nee Edwards.

Mary graduated from Century High School, Pensacola Junior College and attended the University of South Alabama. She married her high school sweetheart Charles Douglas Andrews on March 14,1955, Charles’ birthday, in Gulfport, MS. Mary taught third grade at Flomaton Elementary for a short time and later was a bookkeeper for three businesses which she and Charles co-owned. Mary was a devoted wife for 63 years. She was an avid reader of fiction, loved the beach, her cats, her tropical fish and enjoyed caring for her daylilies while still living at her home in Century. She was a member of Century United Methodist Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son John David Andrews, sisters Jane McCurdy and Edythe (Edye) McCurdy Horne and brother-in-law Edwin Horne, brother Richard McCurdy and sister-in-law Mona McCurdy, brother-in-law Douglas McGhee, granddaughter Stephanie Macks and infant great-grandson Adam Knowles.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandra Andrews Greenwell (Thomas) of Molino, FL and Anne Andrews Powell (Kenny) of Flomaton, AL, son Steven Douglas Andrews(Sandra) of Jay, FL, brother Thomas McCurdy (Sylvia) of Niceville, FL sister-in-law Linda McGhee of Spanish Fort, AL, grandchildren, Rachel Knowles (Kevin), Ramona Macks, Joshua Greenwell(Raven), Jeremy Greenwell (Savannah), Candice Greenwell, Kenny Powell II (Carol), Kevin Powell (Rebekah), 13 great-grandchildren, Jacob Coleman, Katie Gatwood, Lexi and Jinjer Knowles, Michael, Breanna, Coy and Joanna Greenwell, Scarlett Brooks, Waylon, Kage and Kane Powell, Shae Etheridge and other relatives and friends. Thanks to special nurses and CNAs at Century Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and Vitas Hospice for their care of Mary.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL.

Pallbearers were Joshua Greenwell, Jeremy Greenwell, Michael Greenwell, Kevin Knowles, Corrie Powell and Luke Brown.

Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Coleman, Kenny Powell II and Kevin Powell.

Interment was in McCurdy Cemetery, Century, FL.