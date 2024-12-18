Mary Frances Bowles

Mary Frances Bowles, age 88, of Flomaton, Alabama, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024, at a nursing home in Pensacola, Florida. Born on November 29, 1936, in Brewton, Alabama, she was a lifelong resident of Flomaton, where she devoted much of her life to her family, church, and community. She was known by those most familiar with her as Frances.

Frances was a principal owner of Flomaton Wholesale Company, a business founded by her parents, Clifford P. and Erma Hendricks, when she was just a young girl. The company, which operated from 1946 to 1996, was an integral part of the local economy and a testament to her family’s hard work and dedication. Frances worked alongside her parents and later her husband, Charles Bowles, to ensure its continued success, playing a key role in the business until its closure.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Charles Bowles, and her parents, Clifford P. and Erma Hendricks.

She is survived by her children, Ann Rawlinson (Jimmy) of Cantonment, FL, and Mike Bowles (Alison) of Jonesboro, GA; her grandchildren, Ashley Steele (Jeff) of Pensacola, FL, and Jamie Nisewonger (Timothy) of Pensacola, FL; and her precious great-grandchildren, Holleigh and Olivia.

A devoted member of the Flomaton Methodist Church, Frances was actively involved in many community efforts, including preparing Thanksgiving meals for the elderly and shut-ins. Her faith and generosity extended far beyond the church, as she supported various local organizations. She was a longtime member of the Flomaton Garden Club, reflecting her love of gardening, and the Flomaton Research Club, where she worked to support local initiatives, including scholarships for high school students.

A proud graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Home Economics, Frances enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and bringing people together. Her home was always filled with warmth, hospitality, and delicious meals, making it a cherished gathering place for family and friends.

Frances’ kindness, strength, and devotion to her family and community will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, service, and faith will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all whose lives she touched.

A service to celebrate Frances life will be held at Flomaton Cemetery in Flomaton, AL, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the United Methodist Children’s Home.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.