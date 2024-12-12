Marie Barlow Alston

Marie Barlow Alston, age 97, of Atmore, Alabama went to be with our Lord on the morning of December 9, 2024. Ms. Alston was born April 4, 1927, to Sam and Clara Bell Barlow. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Vanity Fair, loved Alabama football, Braves baseball, and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Atmore.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert “Bob” Alston and son Jerry Alston (Debbie).

She is survived by her devoted children Larry Robert Alston (Dianne) and Sam Alston (Beth), her grandchildren Angie Huff, Crysti Alston, Christina Platt, Hayden Minshew, Angela Alston Brown and Jerry Bradford Alston, several great grandchildren and host of many other family members and friends who cared for her dearly.

Special thanks to Proveer at Port City, SAAD’s Hospice and Ms. Pauline Langham who was so special to her.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Atmore with Dr. Kevin Garrett and Bro. Burt Hendrix officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers: Pat McAbe, Donnie Bray, Aden Miller, Kyle Huff, Tommy Deas, and Ricky Deas.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Atmore.