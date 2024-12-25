Ice Flyers Create Special Moment In ‘My Wish’ Day for Young Boy

by Bill Vilona

Nine-year-old Dalton White had never held a hockey stick, put on a helmet or attended an Ice Flyers game. The young local boy, who is battling through an illness, got to experience all of that recently through Covenant Care’s My Wish program.

The day served as a heartwarming reminder of how sports can create unforgettable memories and bring joy to those who need it most. For White, what started as a simple wish to experience hockey turned into an extraordinary day filled with surprises, smiles, and the warmth of the Ice Flyers family.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Putting all of the usual game day preparations aside, the Ice Flyers organization dedicated the entire morning to making sure White’s wish was nothing short of extraordinary. The second he entered the arena with his mother, Laura, he started the journey of being a high-profile player signing with the team.

The day began with White meeting Team Owner Greg Harris and receiving a warm welcome from the staff, who captured the special moments with photos and video. White then visited the office of Head Coach Gary Graham, and then signed his official contract, becoming the youngest Ice Flyer in team history.

“These special charity moments, especially when they involve kids, those are the ones closest to my heart,” Graham said. “You get a chance to really have a one-on-one impact with someone. Dalton really got the limelight on him, so it was incredible to see how he handled it.”

After signing his contract, he checked in with the team equipment manager, Jim Chesnut, to get his team-issued gear. Chesnut cut down his sticks to size for him to use before walking him into the locker room to meet his fellow teammates. The team welcomed him with open arms as they introduced themselves before showing him his stall where his very own Ice Flyers jersey with his last name and his number 17 was on display, as well as his own team helmet and gloves.

His day did not stop there. He was then escorted to the team’s media room where he took photos and videos for “marketing content” just like all new players do. White and his mother then got to visit the team’s merchandise stand to pick out some swag before heading to the team’s press conference room for his official signing interviews.

Joined by Paul Chestnutt from Fox 101.1 FM, Ice Flyers correspondent Bill Vilona, and recently retired WEAR 3 ABC Sports Director, Dan Shugart, White began his press conference by announcing he would keep his helmet on for the interviews.

White said he was introduced to hockey by watching Tampa Bay Lightning games with his uncle. That led him to decide to have his My Wish Day be one with a hockey team and the Ice Flyers happily stepped up to make his day special.

“I have been on skates before, but I’m not really good at it,” said White, sheepishly, as he smiled through the press conference. “Getting my own jersey (with his chosen number 17), a stick signed by the players and helmet… it’s cool. It’s fun.”

From receiving his own personalized jersey to being “signed” by Coach Graham, every moment was crafted to make Dalton feel special. The genuine enthusiasm from the players, staff, and especially Coach Graham, transformed what could have been a day in the hospital into a day of magic and wonder for this brave nine-year-old.

“This is exactly what My Wish is about—giving Dalton a day away from illness and pain,” said Aaron West, vice president of the Covenant Care Foundation. “We couldn’t make wishes come true without donors and incredible partners like the Ice Flyers. They went above and beyond, creating an amazing experience and capturing moments that will become cherished memories for Dalton and his mom.”

Later that night, he performed the ceremonial puck drop and watched the Ice Flyers game – his first time seeing professional hockey up close in an arena setting – with his mother, along with other family members sitting right on the glass.

“When I was first contacted by Aaron and Angela at the Covenant Care Foundation regarding Dalton’s wish, I knew instantly that I wanted to get the entire organization involved and make his day with us like no other he’s had or we have had,” said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. “Being a part of days like these makes you take a moment to truly think, and if you’re in a position to do something for someone, you do it. This day with Dalton will hopefully last a lifetime for him, but the other side of it is that it will definitely last a lifetime for all of us a part of this day.”

As White and his family headed back to their hotel that evening, they carried with them memories that will last a lifetime. His journey from watching Tampa Bay Lightning games with his uncle to becoming an honorary Ice Flyer showcases the beautiful way sports can touch lives and create magical moments that transcend the game itself.