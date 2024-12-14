Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football Playoff Games
December 14, 2024
Here is today’s college football playoff schedule and where to watch the games.
All times are Central.
Week 16
- South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (Celebration Bowl in Atlanta) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- UIW at South Dakota State (FCS quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN
- Minnesota State at Valdosta State (DII semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
- Bethel (MN) at Susquehanna (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
- Mount Union at Salisbury (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
- Mary Hardin-Baylor at Johns Hopkins (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
- Springfield at North Central (Ill.) (DIII quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 22 Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland) | 2 p.m. | CBS
- UC Davis at South Dakota (FCS quarterfinals) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Mercer at North Dakota State (FCS quarterfinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- Slippery Rock at Ferris State (DII semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Alabama vs. Western Michigan (Salute to Veterans Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
