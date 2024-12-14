Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football Playoff Games

December 14, 2024

Here is today’s college football playoff schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Week 16

  • South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (Celebration Bowl in Atlanta) | 11 a.m. | ABC
  • UIW at South Dakota State (FCS quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN
  • Minnesota State at Valdosta State (DII semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
  • Bethel (MN) at Susquehanna (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
  • Mount Union at Salisbury (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
  • Mary Hardin-Baylor at Johns Hopkins (DIII quarterfinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
  • Springfield at North Central (Ill.) (DIII quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 22 Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland) | 2 p.m. | CBS
  • UC Davis at South Dakota (FCS quarterfinals) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Mercer at North Dakota State (FCS quarterfinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Slippery Rock at Ferris State (DII semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
  • South Alabama vs. Western Michigan (Salute to Veterans Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 