Here’s The New Year’s Closure And Trash Schedule You Need To Know

Escambia County

In observance of New Year’s, Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1::

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration and Perdido Landfill

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

The Perdido Landfill will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31. Clerk offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Building, Public Records Center, and the Century Courthouse will be open. All Clerk offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1

ECAT Bus Schedule:

ECAT buses will run a modified schedule Tuesday, Dec. 31. The last bus will depart from ECAT at 5:30 p.m., and commuter route 60 will depart at 6 p.m. Service will not run Wednesday, Jan. 1. Regular service will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.

The UWF Express Trolley will resume service Saturday, Jan. 4, and the campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Jan. 6.

ECUA

Residential and commercial for New Year’s – Wednesday, Jan 1: Collection will be made on Thursday, Jan 2. Thursday’s collections will be on Friday, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday. ECUA offices will be closed Jan 1. The customer service and walk-in payment areas only will also be closed on Dec. 31. All other ECUA officers and the drive-thru window will be open on Dec. 31.

Century

The Century Town Hall will be closed Wednesday, Jan 1. The regular Wednesday trash pick up will be delayed to Thursday, Jan 2.