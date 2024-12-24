Here’s The Christmas Closure And Trash Schedule You Need To Know
December 24, 2024
Escambia County
In observance of Christmas, Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25:
Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
Escambia County Property Appraiser
Escambia County Tax Collector
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
Escambia County Extension Office
Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
Waste Services Administration and Perdido Landfill
Escambia County Area Transit Administration
The Perdido Landfill will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.
ECUA
Residential and commercial for Christmas – Wednesday, Dec. 25: Collection will be made on Thursday, Dec. 26. Thursday’s collections will be on Friday, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday. ECUA offices will be closed on December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
ECAT Bus Schedule
ECAT buses will run a modified schedule Tuesday, Dec. 24. The last bus will depart from ECAT at 5:30 p.m., and commuter route 60 will depart at 6 p.m. Service will not run Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular service will resume Thursday, Dec. 26. The UWF Express Trolley will resume service Saturday, Jan. 4, and the campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Jan. 6.
Century
The Century Town Hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25. The regular Wednesday trash pick up will be delayed to Thursday, Dec. 26.
