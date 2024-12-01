Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Week

Beginning Monday, drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue, will encounter the following construction-related disruptions: Westbound inside lane closures, Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Intermittent single-lane closures Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, Sunday, Nov. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers may encounter traffic disruptions at the following locations as crews construct a temporary traffic shift and perform stormwater drainage work: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures, Sunday, Nov. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 7, for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

