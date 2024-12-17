Funerals Services Announced For Hattie Marie McGary, Owner Of Cantonment Cafe

Funeral services have been set for Hattie Marie McGary, 80. The beloved owner of the soul food restaurant Harrie Marie’s Cafe in Cantonment passed away on December 10.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Joe Morris & Sons Funeral Home at 701 North DeVillers Street. Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at Deliverance Tabernacle Christian Center North

at 1780 West Detroit Boulevard.

Line up for the funeral procession will be Monday, December 30 from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m. at Joe Morris with an 11 a.m. committal service to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

The cafe will be closed for a few weeks with planned reopening on Sunday, January 5.