FPL Plans To Seek Nearly $2.5 Billion In Rate Increases Due To Customer Demands, Inflation

Florida Power & Light plans to seek new rate increases in 2025.

In a letter to the Public Service Commission, FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel said FPL plans to ask for rate increases of about $1.55 billion in 2026 and $930 million in 2027 due to “significant growth in our customer base over the last few years” with a quarter million new accounts. He said the growth has required “significant capital to meet the needs of these additional customers by building transmission and distribution infrastructure, including poles, wires, transformers, substations and other components”.

Pimentel said the utility plans to seek unspecified increases in 2028 and 2029 “to allow FPL to recover the costs of building and operating additional cost-effective solar and battery projects”.

“The last four years were unlike any in our recent history. Over this period, we experienced meaningful and unanticipated increases in inflation and interest rates, which rose by 21% and over 180%, respectively,” Pimentel said in the letter. “This, combined with significant migration to Florida, presented new challenges for FPL to navigate.”

FPL estimates that its proposal, along with projections for fuel and other costs, will grow a typical residential customer bill by an average annual rate of approximately 2.5% from January 2025 through 2029.

“We know the bill our customers pay is important to them, which is why we work tirelessly to provide reliable power while keeping bills as low as possible. Even with the proposed increase, FPL bills will remain significantly below the national average and below many other Florida electric utilities,” Pimentel wrote in his letter to the PSC.

“While we know there is never a good time to request a rate increase, we need to continue to make smart investments in the grid and in new generation resources so we can continue to deliver reliable electricity, enhanced resiliency and diversify our generation mix to power our fast-growing state,” Pimentel said. “That is our never-ending commitment to our customers and that’s what this balanced plan does.”

Pictured: The Florida Power and Light First City Solar Energy Center near McDavid, online since 2023. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.