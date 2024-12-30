Former President Jimmy Carter Dies At 100; Flags At Half Staff For 30 Days

Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild.

Carter served one term as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

“President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history,” President Jo Biden said Sunday in a statement officially announcing Carter’s passing. ” He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world.”

Biden has scheduled a state funeral in Washington on January 9, which he declared a National Day of Mourning across the nation. He also ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days from Sunday, December 29.

People can visit www.jimmycartertribute.org to make a memorial gift or sign a virtual condolence book.

A private interment will be held in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia.